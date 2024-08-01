VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL) to Issue $0.21 Interim Dividend

VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF (ASX:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
VanEck 1-3 Month US Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
