VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV) to Issue $0.12 Interim Dividend

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:5GOV – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, August 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

VanEck 5-10 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance

