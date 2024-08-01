VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1573 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ANGL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.69. 836,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,046. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.28 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

