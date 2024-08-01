VanEck Oil Services ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 16,387 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 288% compared to the average daily volume of 4,223 call options.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Oil Services ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $15.73 on Thursday, hitting $321.64. The company had a trading volume of 497,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,832. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.38. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $278.63 and a 52 week high of $364.08.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

