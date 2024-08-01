Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2836 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCRB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,438. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98.

Get Vanguard Core Bond ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.