Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS) Raises Dividend to $0.29 Per Share

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VPLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VPLS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.66. The company had a trading volume of 32,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796. Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12.

About Vanguard Core-Plus Bond ETF

The Vanguard Core Plus Bond ETF (VPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate to high level of income. It holds US and foreign securities of any rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

