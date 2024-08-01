Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1847 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VGIT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,503. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.26. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

