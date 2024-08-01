Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2669 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.12. 5,876,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,765,496. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

