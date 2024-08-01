Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.96

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.64, with a volume of 4015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.19.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $901.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 799,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 46,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.