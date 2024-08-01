Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,384,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,588. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80. The company has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $63.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

