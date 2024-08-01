Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 1st

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2136 per share on Monday, August 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:VUSB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. 979,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.46.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

