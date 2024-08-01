Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Vanquis Banking Group to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 123 ($1.58) to GBX 66 ($0.85) in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.
