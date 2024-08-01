Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$210 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $211.15 million. Varex Imaging also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.000-0.150 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Varex Imaging from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.
Varex Imaging Trading Down 3.5 %
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Varex Imaging
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
