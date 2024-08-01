Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 16,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 254,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 8.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,636,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,517,000 after buying an additional 133,109 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 337.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 38,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 29,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

