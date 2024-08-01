Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $544.0 million-$552.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.2 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.22-0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

VRNS stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,629. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

