Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$143.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.6 million. Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.220-0.240 EPS.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 980,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.14 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

