Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.120-3.180 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ventas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.12-3.18 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VTR. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.92.

VTR traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.30. 2,640,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,874. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of -289.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

In other news, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Bulgarelli 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

