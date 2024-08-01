Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Robert W. Baird

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $268.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.36.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $287.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at $13,066,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,066,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.22, for a total value of $88,743.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.