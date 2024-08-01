Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $506.15

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $506.15 and last traded at $503.03, with a volume of 152419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $498.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 15,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.00, for a total transaction of $7,555,394.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,767,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,128 shares of company stock worth $22,839,005. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,567,184 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,687,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,676,518 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,479,011,000 after acquiring an additional 394,338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,743,882 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,401,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,782,374 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,080,000 after acquiring an additional 837,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $1,237,877,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

