Viasat (VSAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Viasat to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. On average, analysts expect Viasat to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viasat Stock Up 2.3 %
VSAT opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Viasat has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Viasat Company Profile
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
