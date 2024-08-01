Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 181,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 166,471 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,624,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,802,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $3,017,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIB. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bancolombia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bancolombia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Bancolombia Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 71,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,280. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.77%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

