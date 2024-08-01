Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $4,125,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,677,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,391,698.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total value of $105,637.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total transaction of $4,125,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,677,327 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,391,698.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,042 shares of company stock worth $76,976,515 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $258.26. 2,385,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,755,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.37.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

