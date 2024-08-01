Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Has $133,000 Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,960,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,906,000 after purchasing an additional 163,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,078,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total transaction of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG remained flat at $35.00 during trading on Wednesday. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,549. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.66. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $111.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

