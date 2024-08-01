Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 2,288 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $132.57. The stock had a trading volume of 602,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.52. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

