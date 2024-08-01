Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
VMAR stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.83.
About Vision Marine Technologies
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vision Marine Technologies
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.