Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

VMAR stock opened at $0.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

