Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Vita Coco updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vita Coco Price Performance

COCO stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,185,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,454. Vita Coco has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vita Coco news, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,962,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Jane Prior sold 2,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $88,226.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 131,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,962,930.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 4,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $131,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock valued at $945,365 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.