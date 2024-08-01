Volex (LON:VLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $367.50

Shares of Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367.50 ($4.73) and last traded at GBX 362 ($4.66), with a volume of 624088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 354.50 ($4.56).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.15) target price on shares of Volex in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Volex Trading Up 0.6 %

Volex Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The company has a market cap of £647.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,215.63 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 346.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 319.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Volex’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Volex’s payout ratio is presently 2,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Volex news, insider Nathaniel Rothschild purchased 107,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £382,736.15 ($492,328.47). 33.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

