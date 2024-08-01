Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $79.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.54% from the company’s current price.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $72.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About Voya Financial

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.