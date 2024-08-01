W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey updated its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.730 EPS.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,364. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

