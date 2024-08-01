W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. W. P. Carey updated its FY24 guidance to $4.63-4.73 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.630-4.730 EPS.
W. P. Carey Stock Performance
NYSE WPC traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $57.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,364. The stock has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About W. P. Carey
W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.