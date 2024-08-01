W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) PT Lowered to $62.00

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 655,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.53.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 175,347 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

