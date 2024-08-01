Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) Plans Dividend of GBX 0.25

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Price Performance
Shares of WCW opened at GBX 20.80 ($0.27) on Thursday. Walker Crips Group has a twelve month low of GBX 19.25 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The company has a market cap of £8.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00 and a beta of 0.49.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walker Crips Group
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Meta Platforms: Rotation or Not, It’s Rally On For This AI Stock
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Humana Slides on Profitability Concerns Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Procter & Gamble Stock Drops Despite Earnings Beat – What to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Walker Crips Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker Crips Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.