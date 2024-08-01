Walleye Trading LLC Acquires New Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 42,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REG traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.56. 1,324,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

