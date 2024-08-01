Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.07 and last traded at $68.97. Approximately 1,959,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 17,229,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

The stock has a market cap of $559.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,589,163.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,537,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,247,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,770 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 30,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 941,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,716,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

