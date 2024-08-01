Washington Harbour Partners LP Acquires New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000. SentinelOne makes up about 1.5% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in S. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $423,279.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 666,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,048.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 639,582 shares of company stock worth $12,655,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,012,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,680,250. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

