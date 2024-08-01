Washington Harbour Partners LP Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 247.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Tenable makes up 10.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Tenable worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 65,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,187 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TENB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tenable from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $42.48. 5,027,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.85 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -73.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark C. Thurmond 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,957,983 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

