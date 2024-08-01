Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $2.68 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP reduced its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Varonis Systems makes up 4.3% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Varonis Systems worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $50,723,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,915,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,821 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,929,000 after purchasing an additional 824,163 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,032,000 after buying an additional 466,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationale Nederlanden Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $19,194,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Varonis Systems

In related news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,715,662.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 2,217,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.83. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNS. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

