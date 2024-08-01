Wayfair (NYSE:W) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gordon Haskett

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

W has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.37.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock traded down $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $51.38. 6,436,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,780. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $90.71.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other Wayfair news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,137 shares in the company, valued at $11,004,788.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,682 shares of company stock valued at $3,306,949. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wayfair by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $47,374,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth $23,552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,801,000 after purchasing an additional 363,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth $13,690,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

