WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $225,000 Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 396.3% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 278,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after buying an additional 222,211 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,597,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,083,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 231,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 119,234 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $92.87. 506,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,434. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.04.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

