WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 39.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 847,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,244 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.78. 2,574,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,144,242. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.08.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

