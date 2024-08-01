WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,561 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2,331.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,133,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after buying an additional 1,086,841 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth $966,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 159,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PHDG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.04. 14,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,660. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.68. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $38.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.33.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.