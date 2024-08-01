Wedbush Raises Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $25.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $89.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -157.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

