Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

CAKE traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $904.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,335,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $6,838,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth about $819,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

