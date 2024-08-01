Wells Fargo & Company Boosts UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $107.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $99.56. 29,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,969. UMB Financial has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.80.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $390.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,208,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,425. Company insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMB Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $2,628,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $317,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 61.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth $7,308,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

