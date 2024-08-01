Wells Fargo & Company Increases C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $106.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $106.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 17.1 %

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $15.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.31. The stock had a trading volume of 806,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 38,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth $11,359,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 828.6% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 132.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

