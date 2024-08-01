Wells Fargo & Company Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $156.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.90.

NYSE:GNRC traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $151.99. 153,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,826. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.97. Generac has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $169.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $76,740.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,611.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,785 shares of company stock worth $11,020,661 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $916,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

