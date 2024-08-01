Wendy Carruthers Sells 6,983 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,734.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90.

On Monday, June 3rd, Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,946,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $79.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200-day moving average is $70.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.27 billion, a PE ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

