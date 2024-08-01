WesBanco, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for WesBanco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $234.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.40 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group upped their price objective on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WesBanco

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $31.88 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About WesBanco

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.