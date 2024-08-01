WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.000-13.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 14.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.6 billion-$22.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.2 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCC. Baird R W lowered WESCO International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.17.

NYSE:WCC traded down $20.52 on Thursday, hitting $154.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,544. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.37. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $122.30 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. WESCO International’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,134,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,342,852.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew S. Kulasa sold 474 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total transaction of $90,861.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,457.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total value of $302,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

