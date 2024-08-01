Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2024

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABFGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Bond ETF Price Performance

Western Asset Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Western Asset Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.21.

About Western Asset Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.