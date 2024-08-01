Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Western Asset Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. Western Asset Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $26.21.

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

