Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by Summit Insights to Hold

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.96.

Western Digital Stock Up 6.1 %

WDC stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $81.55.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after acquiring an additional 215,207 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Western Digital by 2.7% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,857,586 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $595,369,000 after acquiring an additional 206,756 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after buying an additional 68,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

